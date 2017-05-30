Summit court program aims to help people with serious mental...
Summit County Probate Court Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer smiles while talking with a mental health patient who is doing well during a new program called New Day Court on March 29 in Akron. New Day Court is aimed at providing help to people who are civilly committed for mental health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC