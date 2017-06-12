Summit Academy dedicates new playground for students

Summit Academy Akron Elementary School, located at 2503 Leland Ave., unveiled its new playground during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 30. "This is an exciting day for Summit Academy Akron as we open LearningLand, a unique play space for our students," said Barbara Danforth, CEO of Summit Academy Management. "LearningLand isn't just a playground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.