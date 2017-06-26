Summa Health holds raffle to benefit community cancer support services
Traci Peltz, a cancer survivor who received treatment at Summa Health, was the inspiration for a raffle that will benefit Summa Health Cancer Institute. The winner of the raffle with win a house custom built by Schalmo Homes or a cash prize.
