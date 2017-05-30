Stylee Wild to cap off Rock'in the Court June 10 with free concert on Medina's square
Medina-based band Stylee Wild will perform a free concert from 8 to 11 p.m. June 10 on the Medina Square, capping off the day's Rock'in the Court porch concert festival in the South Court Street neighborhood. Medina-based band Stylee Wild will perform a free concert from 8 to 11 p.m. June 10 on the Medina Square, capping off the day's Rock'in the Court porch concert festival in the South Court Street neighborhood.
