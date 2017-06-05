State Department Lifts President Trump's Weekly Caps on Refugees and Local Agencies Prepare
The International Institute of Akron has been settling as few as 25 and as many as 130 refugees a month. Many have come from camps in Nepal, but more Syrians are expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC