South Side News & Notes
City of Green officials announced a portion of state Route 619/East Turkeyfoot Lake Road will be closed in both directions June 26-30, weather permitting, to repair a railroad crossing. Officials stated the project, led by METRO Regional Transit Authority, will impact the roadway between Mayfair and Myersville roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Thu
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC