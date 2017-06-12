South Side News & Notes

City of Green officials announced a portion of state Route 619/East Turkeyfoot Lake Road will be closed in both directions June 26-30, weather permitting, to repair a railroad crossing. Officials stated the project, led by METRO Regional Transit Authority, will impact the roadway between Mayfair and Myersville roads.

