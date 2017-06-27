Schneider Park mystery draws University of Akron students, with...
Deborah Baird, a resident of the neighborhood, shows Tim Matney, University of Akron Archaeology professor, a piece of wood that she thought might be a bone in Schneider Park on Wednesday in Akron. Matney is teaching a three week archeology course that is mapping the potter's field for the old Summit County Infirmary that is in the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|Jun 24
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC