Rubber City Shakespeare staging 'first-rate' 'Lear'
Shown from left in Rubber City Shakespeare Company's "Lear" are Michele McNeal , Rocky Encalada , Elizabeth Allard and Joseph Soriano . DOWNTOWN AKRON - "A moving production" best describes Rubber City's Shakespeare Company's production of "Lear," a new treatment of William Shakespeare's masterpiece "King Lear."
