Projects get share of $5 million for ...

Projects get share of $5 million for Knight Cities Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation says 33 projects across the U.S. will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge. Winners announced Monday include five projects each in Detroit and Philadelphia as well as efforts in Miami and more than a dozen other communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's Jun 5 A dad 1
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC