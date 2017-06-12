Projects get share of $5 million for Knight Cities Challenge
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation says 33 projects across the U.S. will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge. Winners announced Monday include five projects each in Detroit and Philadelphia as well as efforts in Miami and more than a dozen other communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC