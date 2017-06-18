Planners Try to Figure Out What Comes Next After a Highway Becomes Open Space
About two-dozen people met in Kent over the weekend to brainstorm ideas for the future of Akron's Innerbelt highway. City planners, project managers and even community activists were at Kent State's College of Architecture and Environmental Design on Saturday, considering what to do with the 30 acres that will be available once the Innerbelt is demolished .
