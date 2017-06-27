Peaceful Fruits hoping to buy Hattie's Food Hub to make more acai fruit strips

Peaceful Fruits founder Evan Delahanty is hoping to buy Hattie's Food Hub , the farm-to-table work training program whose workers produce and package his acai-infused fruit strips. He has found a Columbus bank willing to lend him up to $500,000, as well as some angel investors who believe in his business model: creating antioxidant-rich acai fruit snacks out of rainforest berries harvested by the Saramaccan people he worked with during his Peace Corps years in Suriname , South America.

