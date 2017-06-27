Padawans learn Jedi skills in Weather...

Padawans learn Jedi skills in Weathervane Playhouse Star Wars training camp

Young Jedi learn how to wield their light sabers at Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron. Weathervane Playhouse guest instructor and Jedi Master Jimmie Woody portrays a sith warrior being captured by his Jedi students with their lightsabers during Jedi Training Camp at Weathervane Playhouse Monday in Akron.

