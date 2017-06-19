Open Streets Akron offers free outdoor fun in Kenmore, Summit Lake and Firestone Park on...

Open Streets Akron offers free outdoo...

Open Streets Akron offers free outdoor fun in Kenmore, Summit Lake and Firestone Park

Akron Open Streets will take place Sunday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. along 4.3 mile route, closed to cars, to encourage residents to get out and enjoy healthy exercise and activities. Akron Open Streets will take place Sunday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. along 4.3 mile route, closed to cars, to encourage residents to get out and enjoy healthy exercise and activities.

