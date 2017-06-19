Open Streets Akron offers free outdoor fun in Kenmore, Summit Lake and Firestone Park on...

Akron Open Streets will take place Sunday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. along 4.3 mile route, closed to cars, to encourage residents to get out and enjoy healthy exercise and activities. Akron Open Streets will take place Sunday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. along 4.3 mile route, closed to cars, to encourage residents to get out and enjoy healthy exercise and activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.