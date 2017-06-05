Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
There are 1 comment on the NewsNet5 story from Yesterday, titled Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder. In it, NewsNet5 reports that:
Dashawn Tomlin has pleaded guilty in the 2015 shooting death of Charles Vinson in Akron, according to the Summit County prosecutor.
#1 Yesterday
Now is the time to fully publish his juvenile record, probably was given 81 last chances by the county liberals!
