Obese mother-of-two sheds 186lbs

33 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mother-of-two who was devastated to learn she had ballooned to 360LBS when she was weighed in hospital shows off her slender new physique after shedding a whopping 186lbs Katie Eastgate, 33, from Akron, Ohio, was in the hospital with strep throat when she learned that she weighed over 350lbs A mother-of-two has lost more than half her body weight after being shocked into action following a trip to the hospital with a terrible case of strep throat. Katie Eastgate, 33, from Akron, Ohio, was being weighed in order to determine her dosage of antibiotics when she saw that she tipped the scales at 359lbs.

