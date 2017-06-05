New recordings: Dan Auerbach, Shakira, Saint Etienne
Even though they're a garage-blues duo, the Black Keys got big enough to sell out arenas because Dan Auerbach turned out to have a far greater facility and comfort level with pop hooks than your typical would-be blues guitar hero. The song craftsman aspect of his musical personality was emphasized to a certain extent with his 2015 side project the Arcs, but it really flourishes on this charming throwback pop record, for which Auerbach's Nashville pals John Prine and Pat McLaughlin cowrote the title track and legit guitar hero Duane Eddy dropped by for two cameos.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|8 hr
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
