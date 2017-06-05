Magical Potter Faire enchants at library

Magical Potter Faire enchants at library

The first Potter Faire Akron took place June 3 at the Akron-Summit County Main Library and attracted fans of the "Harry Potter" book series, which is marking its 20th anniversary. The event included activities such as a costume contest and scavenger hunt.

