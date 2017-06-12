Lebron-James-Foundation 20 mins ago 6:26 p.m.LeBron James' students heading to high school
It may be summer for kids across Northeast Ohio, but it's also a chance for a group of students in the LeBron James Family Foundation to prepare for their first year in high school. Massey, entering 9th grade at East High School, will be beginning a new journey in the fall of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Thu
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC