Learn timber framing while restoring stone tower belfry at Glendale Cemetery

Master timber framer Rudy Christian directs a crane at the raising of a pavilion at Parma Heights Baptist Church. Christian will lead a timber framing workshop to restore the historic belfry at Glendale Cemetery, June 10-18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master timber framer Rudy Christian directs a crane at the raising of a pavilion at Parma Heights Baptist Church.

