Lauren Mitchell to perform at Shaw JCC of Akron for Blues Summer Concert
Northeast Ohio native Lauren Mitchell will perform at Shaw JCC of Akron's upcoming Blues Summer Concert on July 13. Northeast Ohio native Lauren Mitchell will perform at Shaw JCC of Akron's upcoming Blues Summer Concert on July 13. ( The concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Shaw JCC's outdoor Camp Pavilion, 750 White Pond Drive. The performance will serve as a homecoming for Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|Jun 24
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC