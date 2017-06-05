Knight Cities Challenge awards $500K ...

Knight Cities Challenge awards $500K for Innerbelt, neighborhood projects in Akron

A forest on the Innerbelt and 18 unique Akron neighborhood projects won spots in the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation's 2017 Knight Cities Challenge . Both recipients, Hunter Franks and William "Mac" Love, have led high-profile creative projects in Northeast Ohio.

