Gov. John Kasich appoints Jason T. Wells to Summit County Court of Common Pleas
Gov. John Kasich announced Jason T. Wells will serve as a judge on the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, General Division. Wells will assume office on June 27. He must run in November 2018 to retain the seat for the unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2021.
Read more at The Plain Dealer.
