Goodyear ranks among'Fortune 500'

8 hrs ago Read more: Tire Business

The Akron-based tire maker was ranked as 184th largest company in the U.S., with 2016 sales of $15.2 billion. The firm is ranked fourth on the list's Motor Vehicle and Parts category.

