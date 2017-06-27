Facing Dramatic Losses, Summa Health Cuts Positions and Plans Consolidation
Summa Health has cut 300 positions and will eliminate or reduce some services because of a projected loss this year of more than $60 million. Some of the services that may be affected include diabetes education , a "service excellence program" and some medical surgical units.
