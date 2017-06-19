Drunk driver arrested with kids in backseat: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, I-77: On May 25, police observed a silver Saturn without its headlights driving all over I-77 while traveling southbound. The driver, who smelled like alcohol, said she was headed to an Akron women's shelter.
