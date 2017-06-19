Drugs and gun seized in stop

A call about a suspicious vehicle in the Circle K parking lot on South Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday morning yielded drugs, drug paraphernalia, a loaded 9 mm handgun, a warrant arrest on the passenger and multiple charges against the driver after a traffic stop. Allen M. Sexton, 34, of Norton was initially cited for driving under suspension, but then was charged with obstruction of justice and felonious assault during a scuffle with police and then carrying a concealed weapon after the loaded handgun was found in his pants.

