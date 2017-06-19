Drugs and gun seized in stop

Drugs and gun seized in stop

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

A call about a suspicious vehicle in the Circle K parking lot on South Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday morning yielded drugs, drug paraphernalia, a loaded 9 mm handgun, a warrant arrest on the passenger and multiple charges against the driver after a traffic stop. Allen M. Sexton, 34, of Norton was initially cited for driving under suspension, but then was charged with obstruction of justice and felonious assault during a scuffle with police and then carrying a concealed weapon after the loaded handgun was found in his pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08) Wed jennifer 19
News Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08) Jun 15 barbertonian 188
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's Jun 5 A dad 1
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC