Drug deaths in US rising faster than ever
Roger D. Winemiller sat inside of his living room at his home in Blanchester, Ohio, Two of Winemiller's children died of heroin overdoses. AKRON, Ohio - Drug overdose deaths in 2016 most likely exceeded 59,000, the largest annual jump ever recorded in the United States, according to preliminary state and county data.
