There are on the Whiznews.com story from Sunday, titled Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police impersonator. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

More serious criminal charges have been filed against an Ohio man who authorities say handcuffed numerous children while impersonating a police officer conducting a "scared straight" program. Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon, of Akron, was originally indicted for impersonating a police officer, criminal trespass and carrying a gun into the Summit County juvenile detentions center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Whiznews.com.