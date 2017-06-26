Dozens more charges filed against Ohi...

Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police impersonator

More serious criminal charges have been filed against an Ohio man who authorities say handcuffed numerous children while impersonating a police officer conducting a "scared straight" program.

More serious criminal charges have been filed against an Ohio man who authorities say handcuffed numerous children while impersonating a police officer conducting a "scared straight" program. Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon, of Akron, was originally indicted for impersonating a police officer, criminal trespass and carrying a gun into the Summit County juvenile detentions center.

Mr Shhhhh

Akron, OH

#1 Sunday
Since the Sheriff's office runs the security details at these facilities then how can they investigate themselves in determining culpability in who screwed up! Sounds more like a coverup than anything else.
