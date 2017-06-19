Dozens more charges filed against Akr...

Dozens more charges filed against Akron man accused of posing as police officer, handcuffing kids

There are 1 comment on the The Plain Dealer story from Friday Jun 23, titled Dozens more charges filed against Akron man accused of posing as police officer, handcuffing kids.

Investigators recovered a tactical vest, gun and badge from the home of an Akron man who is accused of posing as a school resource officer involved in a "scared-straight" program. Christopher Hendon tried to bring handcuffed children into a courthouse at least four times, detectives said.

Mr Shhhhh

Akron, OH

#1 21 hrs ago
Someone at the Sheriff's office should be held accountable as well for letting this wack job into the courthouse, the juvenile courthouse as well as the jail. Henson no doubt needs to face y
The music but so does someone from the Sheriff's office as well! INCOMPETENCE!!!!!
