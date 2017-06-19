Dozens more charges filed against Akron man accused of posing as police officer, handcuffing kids
There are 1 comment on the The Plain Dealer story from Friday Jun 23, titled Dozens more charges filed against Akron man accused of posing as police officer, handcuffing kids. In it, The Plain Dealer reports that:
Investigators recovered a tactical vest, gun and badge from the home of an Akron man who is accused of posing as a school resource officer involved in a "scared-straight" program. Christopher Hendon tried to bring handcuffed children into a courthouse at least four times, detectives said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Someone at the Sheriff's office should be held accountable as well for letting this wack job into the courthouse, the juvenile courthouse as well as the jail. Henson no doubt needs to face y
The music but so does someone from the Sheriff's office as well! INCOMPETENCE!!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|21 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|Sat
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC