Charges to be dismissed for students in swastika incident

49 min ago

Five Ohio students accused of defacing a high school locker room door with a swastika and a racial slur have resolved their case through a diversion program after making a public apology. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the students wrote a letter apologizing to the city of Akron and Ellet High School.

