Candidates file for fall primary
Candidates for races in Akron, Green and New Franklin filed for the Sept. 12 primary election that will set the stage for the Nov. 7 General Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Wed
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC