Body scanner expected to keep drugs o...

Body scanner expected to keep drugs out of jail

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Summit County Council covered a lot of ground June 26 during its last meeting prior to a more than month-long summer break. Council adopted several pieces of new legislation, including to spend $238,000 on a body scanner to stem the flow of drugs into the Summit County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i... Jun 25 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc... Jun 25 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12) Jun 24 BOTH partys Crooks 11
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Jun 22 Buffalo 204
News Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08) Jun 21 jennifer 19
News Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08) Jun 15 barbertonian 188
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Summit County was issued at June 30 at 8:57PM EDT

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC