Body scanner expected to keep drugs out of jail
Summit County Council covered a lot of ground June 26 during its last meeting prior to a more than month-long summer break. Council adopted several pieces of new legislation, including to spend $238,000 on a body scanner to stem the flow of drugs into the Summit County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|Jun 24
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC