Boat show attracts crowds to Portage Lakes
A record-breaking crowd attended this year's Portage Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show, which took place June 24 at the On Tap at the Harbor restaurant and docks. Show organizers said they hosted over 50 classic wood and fiberglass boats in the water and on land displays.
