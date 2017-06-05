Beach Boys to play Akron Civic Theatre in October
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys are bringing their "50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour" to Akron this fall. The band will perform at Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will range from $38 to $74.
