Appeals court ruling opens door to Ohio resuming executions
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. Ohio moved a step closer to resuming executions as the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled in the state's favor Wednesday, June 28, 2017, reversing a judge's order that delayed three executions after he declared the state's lethal injection process unconstitutional.
