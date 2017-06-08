Akron's Getting Rid of a Downtown Highway. What Should Replace It?
For years, Akron, Ohio, has been planning to dismantle a nearly-empty highway through its downtown . Now that work is underway, the city has an open-door policy to figure out what to do with the land - and Akronites are coming up with all sorts of ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC