Akron woman charged in drunken-driving crash that killed pedestrian

An Akron woman is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a drunken-driving crash that killed a pedestrian, police said. Gloria J. Lee, 47, is also charged with vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and driving with a suspended license in the May 16 crash that killed Darrone Jones, police said Wednesday in a news release.

