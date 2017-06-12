Akron woman charged in drunken-driving crash that killed pedestrian
An Akron woman is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a drunken-driving crash that killed a pedestrian, police said. Gloria J. Lee, 47, is also charged with vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and driving with a suspended license in the May 16 crash that killed Darrone Jones, police said Wednesday in a news release.
