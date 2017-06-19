Akron teen charged for his role in la...

Akron teen charged for his role in large Father's Day fight at park, police say

An Akron teenager was arrested for his participation in a large Father's Day fight at a local park that was caught on video and posted online, police say. The 16-year-old boy was charged with obstructing official business after instigating the fight Sunday at Perkins Park, 899 Diagonal Road, according to an Akron police report.

