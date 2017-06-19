Akron teen charged for his role in large Father's Day fight at park, police say
An Akron teenager was arrested for his participation in a large Father's Day fight at a local park that was caught on video and posted online, police say. The 16-year-old boy was charged with obstructing official business after instigating the fight Sunday at Perkins Park, 899 Diagonal Road, according to an Akron police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC