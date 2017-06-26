Akron police search for man wanted fo...

Akron police search for man wanted for locking ex-wife in basement, endangering children

Akron police are searching for a man wanted for endangering his three children and locking his ex-wife in a basement and attempting to sexually assault her, authorities said. Dontrell Johnson, 34, of East Canton, is charged in an arrest warrant with abduction, child endangerment, kidnapping and domestic violence charges, Akron police said.

