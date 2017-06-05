Akron man who shot girlfriend gets prison sentence
An Akron man was sentenced to prison Friday morning in connection with the 2016 shooting of his girlfriend on her front porch. Jamarian Williams, 26, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
