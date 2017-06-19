Akron man pleads guilty for selling fatal dose of heroin to Cuyahoga Falls man

An Akron man plead guilty Wednesday to several charges stemming from two separate incidents, including selling a fatal dose of heroin to another man in 2015, authorities said. Robert Rodgers, 25, of Akron, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug trafficking, felonious assault and having weapons under a disability, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.