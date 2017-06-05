Akron man pistol-whipped during robbery in car, report says
Four men offered an Akron man a ride before they pistol-whipped him during a Sunday robbery in the city's South Akron neighborhood, police said. The 27-year-old man was not hurt in the robbery on Grant Street near Cole Avenue, according to a police report.
