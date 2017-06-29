Akron income tax hike proposed
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is pitching a 0.25-percent income tax increase to help pay for police and fire department needs and more road improvements. Horrigan announced the proposal June 22 and presented it to Akron City Council at its June 26 meeting.
