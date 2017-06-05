Akron Council OKs Gorge sediment grant
Akron City Council passed an ordinance June 5 allowing the city to receive a $750,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to fund the design of a program to remove sediment at the Gorge Dam to improve regional water quality. The sediment removal would be phase two of a four-phase project, said Pat Gsellman, of Akron Waterways Renewed.
