Akron Council OKs Gorge sediment grant

Akron City Council passed an ordinance June 5 allowing the city to receive a $750,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to fund the design of a program to remove sediment at the Gorge Dam to improve regional water quality. The sediment removal would be phase two of a four-phase project, said Pat Gsellman, of Akron Waterways Renewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.