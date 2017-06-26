Akron City Council approves appointees to Civil Rights Commission
Akron Civil Rights Commission will hear complaints under an ordinance Mayor Dan Horrigan signed into law in March, protecting residents against discrimination based on age, race and religion as well as marital status, gender identity and military status.( AKRON, Ohio - Akron's new Civil Rights Commission is ready to offer residents a faster pathway to resolution in local discrimination issues.
