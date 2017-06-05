Akron bio-health students revitalize vacant Middlebury lot

Students from Buchtel Community Learning Center revitalized a vacant lot in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood to boost the emotional and physical health of the neighbors. On Monday, June 5, the 10th graders worked side-by-side with teachers and representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Summit County and Neighborhood Network of University Park , planting, mulching and painting the Excelsior Street lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.