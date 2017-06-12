Akron Art Bomb's 5th mural puts paint...

Akron Art Bomb's 5th mural puts paint to poetry at Summit Metro Parks Freedom Trail

The Art Bomb Brigade's latest public mural is putting paint to poetry at the Mill Street overpass on the University of Akron campus. The fifth in the Myers School of Art group's high-impact, public art series, the new mural brings together the creative forces of Mac Love , international artist and 2017 Knight Cities Challenge grant winner , and former U.S. Poet Laureate and Akron native Rita Dove .

