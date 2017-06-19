Akron 8 mins ago 11:48 a.m.City of Akron announces proposal for .25 percent tax raise
The .25 percent earned income tax increase would fund capital and operating needs for public service. The additional tax would apply to income earned at a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Wed
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC