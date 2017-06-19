Akron 8 mins ago 11:48 a.m.City of Ak...

Akron 8 mins ago 11:48 a.m.City of Akron announces proposal for .25 percent tax raise

The .25 percent earned income tax increase would fund capital and operating needs for public service. The additional tax would apply to income earned at a job.

