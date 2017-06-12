Akron 55 mins ago 8:47 a.m.LeBron James shows off son's epic birthday party: Watch
AKRON, Ohio From water balloons to basketball, LeBron James turned his backyard into an all-star sporting event to celebrate his son Bryce's 10th birthday. LeBron posted video of the weekend party on Instagram with aerial footage showing custom football and soccer fields with "Team Bryce" painted in the end zones.
