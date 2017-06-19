Akron 46 mins ago 11:55 a.m.Akron to close streets to vehicles, open streets to people Sunday
On Sunday, the city of Akron will be hosting an "Open Streets Akron" event where a stretch of about 4 1/2 miles from Kenmore to Firestone Park will be closed to vehicle traffic, but opened to those who want to experience the city in another way. "Open streets temporarily closes streets to automobile traffic, so that people may use them for walking, biking, dancing, play, and social space to meet neighbors," said Kyle Kutuchief, Akron program director with the Knight Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|Black Appalachia
|10
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC