Akron 46 mins ago 11:55 a.m.Akron to close streets to vehicles, open streets to people Sunday

On Sunday, the city of Akron will be hosting an "Open Streets Akron" event where a stretch of about 4 1/2 miles from Kenmore to Firestone Park will be closed to vehicle traffic, but opened to those who want to experience the city in another way. "Open streets temporarily closes streets to automobile traffic, so that people may use them for walking, biking, dancing, play, and social space to meet neighbors," said Kyle Kutuchief, Akron program director with the Knight Foundation.

